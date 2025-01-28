Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.210-2.210 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Packaging Co. of America stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.71. 939,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,460. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $159.57 and a 52 week high of $250.82.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.04). Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.10%. On average, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.28%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $252.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $232.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PKG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Joseph Vaughn sold 2,300 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $563,247.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,197 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,253.33. The trade was a 20.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $3,007,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,576,211.48. The trade was a 22.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,300 shares of company stock worth $8,064,152. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Co. of America

(Get Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.