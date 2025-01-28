Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW) Short Interest Update

Palladyne AI Corp. (NASDAQ:PDYNW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 830.8% from the December 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Palladyne AI Price Performance

Shares of PDYNW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,313. Palladyne AI has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.41.

About Palladyne AI

Palladyne AI Corp., a software company, focuses on delivering software that enhances the utility and functionality of third-party stationary and mobile robotic systems in the United States. Its Artificial Intelligence (AI)/ Machine Learning (ML) software platform enables robots to observe, learn, reason, and act in structured and unstructured environments.

