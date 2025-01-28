Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida Sells 394 Shares

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.69, for a total transaction of $40,065.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,933.67. This represents a 2.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $112,939.50.

On Wednesday, January 1st, T Christopher Uchida sold 864 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.86, for a total transaction of $91,463.04.

On Wednesday, December 18th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,030 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.85, for a total transaction of $114,175.50.

On Monday, November 11th, T Christopher Uchida sold 1,111 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $115,544.00.

NASDAQ:PLMR traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.29. The stock had a trading volume of 82,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,240. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.96 and its 200 day moving average is $99.14. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.55 and a fifty-two week high of $112.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.72 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Palomar from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Palomar from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Palomar in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Palomar by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 490.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Palomar by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

