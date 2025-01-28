Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Shares Up 26.9% – What’s Next?

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 26.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 852,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 651% from the average session volume of 113,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Pan Global Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Spain. The company explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, tin, cobalt, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Aguilas project, which comprises nine investigation permits that covers an area of approximately 16,300 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering an area of approximately 2,803 hectares.
