Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Chubb from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $294.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.17.

Chubb Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $276.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $111.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

