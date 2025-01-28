Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $874,000 Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 77.1% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 48.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 169.8% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TSM. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of TSM stock opened at $192.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.72. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $112.61 and a 12 month high of $226.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $999.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.5484 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 27.27%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.