Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Purchases 1,154 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 4,000.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in Waste Management by 892.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,946.25. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $213.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $212.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.28. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.72 and a fifty-two week high of $230.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.77.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 45.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Waste Management from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.39.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

