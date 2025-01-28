Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 561,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,706,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,070,000 after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 174,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 19,922 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 174,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 19,922 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,758,000 after acquiring an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $79.30 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $82.52. The stock has a market cap of $947.64 million, a PE ratio of 52.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.88 and a 200-day moving average of $76.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

