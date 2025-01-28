Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 700 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth $80,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the third quarter valued at about $127,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ACWX opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $57.96.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.7673 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.