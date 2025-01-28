Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Acquires 9,539 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 304.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 324,108.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,563,819,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,583,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,337,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,764,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,314,000 after purchasing an additional 684,827 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,556,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $995,648,000 after acquiring an additional 452,814 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 300.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,128,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,943,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848,061 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,293,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,271,000 after acquiring an additional 465,306 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $28.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $21.27 and a 12 month high of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

