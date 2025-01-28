Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Buys 55 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $201.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $172.34 and a 52 week high of $205.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.51 and its 200-day moving average is $195.98. The company has a market capitalization of $87.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

