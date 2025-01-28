Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 200.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,310 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 224.3% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 459.5% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $24.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. The firm has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

