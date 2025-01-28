Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 474.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 583.2% in the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM opened at $38.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.18. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $42.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

