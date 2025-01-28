Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,400,000. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 470,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 40,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM opened at $47.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.13. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.40 and a 12-month high of $48.67.

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

