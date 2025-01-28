Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $6.41 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,447 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $6,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JHMM opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $51.69 and a 52 week high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.06 and a 200-day moving average of $59.92.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

