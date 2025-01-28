Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $8.87 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.2% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $59.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $60.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.55.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.