Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. FWG Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the third quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $194.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $112.61 and a 52 week high of $226.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.5484 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Articles

