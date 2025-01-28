Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 54,845 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 370,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,280 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 81,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 18,529 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 70,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 50,133 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFSV opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $34.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

