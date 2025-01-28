Perigon Wealth Management LLC Has $35.08 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 119,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Encompass More Asset Management raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Encompass More Asset Management now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgeline Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $753,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $297.10 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $239.86 and a fifty-two week high of $302.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

