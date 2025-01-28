Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $140.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.80 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day moving average is $133.62.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

