Perigon Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 67,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,794 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ IUSG opened at $140.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $106.80 and a 12 month high of $146.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.19 and its 200 day moving average is $133.62.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Company Profile
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
