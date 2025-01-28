Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,051 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,051 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Eastern Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $111.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $92.70 and a one year high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.94.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

