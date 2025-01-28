Perigon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $16,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,132,000 after acquiring an additional 796,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,328.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 605,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,269,000 after purchasing an additional 602,911 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,903,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,324,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,020.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 85,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,926,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $330.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $265.70 and a 52-week high of $336.61.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

