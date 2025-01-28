PFG Investments LLC Acquires 1,218 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 190.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,178,000 after purchasing an additional 41,154 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Universal Display by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Universal Display in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Universal Display by 2.2% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 50,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 7.7% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 2,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Display

In other Universal Display news, Director Lawrence Lacerte acquired 742 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $180.89 per share, with a total value of $134,220.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,135,871.08. This represents a 0.61 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $154.81 and its 200 day moving average is $182.83. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $143.25 and a 52 week high of $237.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.21. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

