PFG Investments LLC Acquires 542 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,461,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after buying an additional 1,165,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after buying an additional 122,858 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 700,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.34. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $121.52 and a 52-week high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.