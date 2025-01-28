PFG Investments LLC Acquires 542 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PFG Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,461,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,702,000 after purchasing an additional 30,381 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13,497.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,174,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,797,000 after buying an additional 1,165,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,161,000 after buying an additional 122,858 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 700,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elk River Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 385,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.34. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $121.52 and a 52-week high of $144.45.
SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Dividend ETF
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.