PFG Investments LLC Decreases Position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

PFG Investments LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,830 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5,708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 350.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 6,725 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $241,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BAB stock opened at $26.33 on Tuesday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.62 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.92.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.