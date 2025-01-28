PFG Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of ARKK opened at $60.70 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $36.85 and a twelve month high of $63.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.82.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

