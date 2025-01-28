PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Shares Bought by Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 144.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,893 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 87.1% during the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 54,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 25,184 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 31,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 49,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 14,758 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 102,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 121,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after acquiring an additional 10,136 shares in the last quarter.

PULS opened at $49.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

