Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Mizuho upgraded Pintec Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on PT
Pintec Technology Stock Down 1.3 %
Pintec Technology Company Profile
Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial and digital services to the ecosystem of MSMEs and SMEs in the People’s Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Pintec Technology
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- Trading Halts Explained
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.