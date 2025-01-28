Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded Pintec Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th.

Shares of PT stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,456. Pintec Technology has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99.

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of technology-enabled financial and digital services to the ecosystem of MSMEs and SMEs in the People’s Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its open platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

