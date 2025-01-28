Piscataqua Savings Bank Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Piscataqua Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.8% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in AbbVie by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 135,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 38,974 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in AbbVie by 100.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.24, for a total transaction of $310,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,751.92. The trade was a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ABBV
AbbVie Price Performance
ABBV stock opened at $176.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.84 and a 200-day moving average of $184.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.58 and a 12 month high of $207.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 244.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 227.78%.
About AbbVie
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than AbbVie
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.