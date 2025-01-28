Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Issues Earnings Results

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 3.15%.
Ponce Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,208. The company has a market capitalization of $315.51 million, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.65. Ponce Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.
Ponce Financial Group Company Profile
