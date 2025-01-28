Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB) Issues Earnings Results

Ponce Financial Group (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Ponce Financial Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 3.15%.

Ponce Financial Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PDLB traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,208. The company has a market capitalization of $315.51 million, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.65. Ponce Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.72.

Ponce Financial Group Company Profile

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA, money market, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit to individuals, business entities, and non-profit organizations, as well as individual retirement accounts.

