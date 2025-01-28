Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Short Interest Down 99.7% in January

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the December 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Prosegur Cash Stock Performance

PGUUF remained flat at $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. Prosegur Cash has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.

About Prosegur Cash

Prosegur Cash, SA provides cash cycle management solutions and automating payments in retail establishments, ATM management for financial institutions, retail establishments, business, government agencies, central banks, mints, and jewellery stores. The company provides national and international transport services, including collection, transport, custody, and deposit services for funds and other valuables that include jewellery, artworks, precious metals, electronic devices, voting ballots, and legal evidence.

