Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF) Short Interest Down 99.7% in January

Prosegur Cash, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PGUUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the December 31st total of 39,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Prosegur Cash Stock Performance
PGUUF remained flat at $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday. Prosegur Cash has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.61.
About Prosegur Cash
