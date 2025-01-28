ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $69.17, with a volume of 20521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 3.7 %
The stock has a market cap of $843.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.34.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- Sizing Up a New Opportunity for NVIDIA Investors
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Is DeepSeek Challenging NVIDIA’s AI Dominance?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- The 3 Biggest M&A Stock Opportunities for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.