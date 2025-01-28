ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $69.17, with a volume of 20521 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $843.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.34.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.5398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

