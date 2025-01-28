ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Bought by Avaii Wealth Management LLC

Avaii Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,445,000. Client First Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Client First Investment Management LLC now owns 69,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 25,351 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 120.0% in the third quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after buying an additional 16,620 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA USD opened at $52.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.91. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

