ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a growth of 305.8% from the December 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 4.78% of ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIS remained flat at $16.56 during midday trading on Tuesday. 6,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,819. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.88. ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2064 per share. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort Nasdaq Biotechnology’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks investment results for a single day only, not for longer periods. The Fund seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from twice (200%) the return of the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (the Index) for that period.

