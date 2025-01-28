Prospect Financial Services LLC Buys New Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prospect Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 116.7% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $226.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $190.06 and a one year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

