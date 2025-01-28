Prospect Financial Services LLC Has $2.06 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Prospect Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of Prospect Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMCG. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period.

IMCG opened at $78.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average of $73.88.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

