Prospect Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP)

Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACXP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 329,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,001 shares during the quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Acurx Pharmaceuticals were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acurx Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 16,485 shares during the last quarter. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David P. Luci acquired 49,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $49,753.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,432.58. This trade represents a 4.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.65. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $3.94.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals Profile

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. The company's lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

Further Reading

