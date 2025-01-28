Prospect Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 33.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,136,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,589,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,029 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,006,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,638,229,000 after buying an additional 689,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,904,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,158,482,000 after buying an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,921,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,576,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,160,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $603,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,492 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $118.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.84. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

