Prospect Financial Services LLC Takes $564,000 Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,948 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in MicroStrategy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR opened at $347.92 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.75 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $367.05 and its 200-day moving average is $245.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MicroStrategy ( NASDAQ:MSTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $116.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($8.98) earnings per share. MicroStrategy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSTR. TD Cowen increased their price target on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $300.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $275.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Maxim Group upped their price target on MicroStrategy from $193.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $479.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This trade represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.41, for a total value of $14,479,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,514.70. This represents a 90.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,259,177. Company insiders own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

