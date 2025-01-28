Pulsar Group plc (LON:PULS) Insider Acquires £48,000 in Stock

Pulsar Group plc (LON:PULS – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde purchased 100,000 shares of Pulsar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £48,000 ($59,723.78).

Shares of PULS stock opened at GBX 48.04 ($0.60) on Tuesday. Pulsar Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 47 ($0.58) and a 1-year high of GBX 90 ($1.12). The company has a market cap of £61.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -960.80 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 56.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 106.28.

About Pulsar Group

Pulsar Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Software-as-a-Service products and services to consumer brands and blue-chip enterprises, marketing agencies, and public sector organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its solutions include Isentia, a media monitoring, intelligence, and insights solution platform; Pulsar, an audience intelligence and social listening platform; Vuelio, which provides monitoring, insight, engagement and evaluation tools for politics, editorial and social media; and ResponseSource, a network that connects journalists and influencers to the PR and communications industry.

