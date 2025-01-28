Q1 Earnings Estimate for BOK Financial Issued By DA Davidson

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.99 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $8.52 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on BOK Financial from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

BOK Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

BOKF opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. BOK Financial has a fifty-two week low of $78.99 and a fifty-two week high of $121.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $112.74 and its 200 day moving average is $107.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 15.32%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.83, for a total value of $235,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,061.47. This trade represents a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 28.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 223,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,408,000 after buying an additional 48,942 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 136,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,315,000 after buying an additional 48,874 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 136,091 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,238,000 after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 82,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in BOK Financial by 309.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 33,686 shares in the last quarter. 34.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

