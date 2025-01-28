Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,000 shares, a growth of 310.3% from the December 31st total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.2 %

Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.75. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRXGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.95) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Quoin Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gordon Dunn acquired 122,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $54,999.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,984.65. The trade was a 423.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Denise P. Carter acquired 555,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 602,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,191.60. This represents a 1,179.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 777,777 shares of company stock valued at $350,000. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRXFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

