Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 693,000 shares, a growth of 310.3% from the December 31st total of 168,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 6.2 %

Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,683,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.75. Quoin Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.62.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:QNRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.03). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.95) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Quoin Pharmaceuticals will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Quoin Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Gordon Dunn acquired 122,221 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $54,999.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,984.65. The trade was a 423.55 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Denise P. Carter acquired 555,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.20. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 602,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,191.60. This represents a 1,179.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 777,777 shares of company stock valued at $350,000. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quoin Pharmaceuticals stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:QNRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 80,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.58% of Quoin Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Quoin Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product is QRX003, a topical lotion to treat Netherton Syndrome (NS). The company is also developing QRX004 for the treatment of recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; QRX007 to treat NS; and QRX008 for the treatment of scleroderma.

