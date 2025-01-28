Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Trading Up 31.3% – Should You Buy?

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 31.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 593,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 434% from the average daily volume of 111,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Radius Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$10.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 10.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

About Radius Gold

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

