Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by Buffington Mohr McNeal

Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Republic Services makes up approximately 1.4% of Buffington Mohr McNeal’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $8,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 130.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,625,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Republic Services by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $215.47 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.83 and a twelve month high of $220.58. The stock has a market cap of $67.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.22.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.20. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Republic Services from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.24.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,071 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $1,065,011.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,906.36. The trade was a 44.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,859 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.27, for a total value of $400,186.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 879 shares in the company, valued at $189,222.33. The trade was a 67.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

