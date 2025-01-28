Revelyst (GEAR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Revelyst to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.

Revelyst Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of GEAR stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50. Revelyst has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $20.09.

Get Revelyst alerts:

About Revelyst

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

Receive News & Ratings for Revelyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.