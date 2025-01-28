Revelyst (GEAR) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Revelyst (NYSE:GEAR – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Revelyst to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter.
Revelyst Trading Up 4.5 %
Shares of GEAR stock opened at $20.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50. Revelyst has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $20.09.
About Revelyst
