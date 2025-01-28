Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Has $469,000 Stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,580 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,009 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the third quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 7,133 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC boosted its position in American Express by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 4,054 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Insight Inv LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 12,017 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AXP stock opened at $316.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12-month low of $199.07 and a 12-month high of $326.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.35 and a 200-day moving average of $275.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.04. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 15.32%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Hsbc Global Res lowered American Express from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $325.00 to $309.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Caillec Christophe Le sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.48, for a total value of $1,820,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,952,286.84. This trade represents a 48.26 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

