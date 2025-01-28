Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 32,711 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,990.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,458 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 57,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariadne Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $522,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.78. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

