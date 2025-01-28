Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Takes $364,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $81,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCR opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $19.01 and a 1 year high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0696 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

