REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF Announces Dividend of $1.70 (NASDAQ:CEPI)

REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:CEPI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, January 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 1.6984 per share on Wednesday, January 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th.

REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

CEPI traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 47,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,126. REX Crypto Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $46.37 and a 1 year high of $52.16.

