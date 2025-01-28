Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1533 per share on Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Richelieu Hardware’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Richelieu Hardware Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$41.60 on Tuesday. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$36.30 and a 52-week high of C$45.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$39.27 and a 200 day moving average of C$39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Antoine Auclair sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.26, for a total value of C$206,605.62. Also, Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.54, for a total transaction of C$112,632.90. 7.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Richelieu Hardware Company Profile

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in Canada and the United States. The company’s principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; floor protection products; and power tool accessories.

